Ontario college strike ends after 5 weeks

The Ontario government legislated college faculty back to work on Sunday, ending a five-week strike and paving the way for students to return to class Tuesday.

Twelve-thousand professors, instructors, counselors and librarians have been on the picket line since October 15 to protest the increasing use of contract and part-time workers.

Colleges will extend their semesters so that students will not lose their terms. However, student advocates say trying to condense five weeks of course material into two extra weeks will be stressful for students.

