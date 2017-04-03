Ontario making medically assisted death easier

Ontario is setting up a new service for people seeking medically assisted death that will allow them to reach out for help directly, bypassing health-care providers who object to assisted suicide on conscience grounds.

The service will allow patients to contact central staff who will connect them with health-care providers prepared to handle requests for a medically assisted death.

The Health Minister's office says 365 Ontarians chose to end their lives with medical help between June of 2016, when assisted dying became legal, and March 30 of this year.