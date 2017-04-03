Ontario making medically assisted death easier

By 1 hour ago

Ontario is setting up a new service for people seeking medically assisted death that will allow them to reach out for help directly, bypassing health-care providers who object to assisted suicide on conscience grounds.

The service will allow patients to contact central staff who will connect them with health-care providers prepared to handle requests for a medically assisted death.

The Health Minister's office says 365 Ontarians chose to end their lives with medical help between June of 2016, when assisted dying became legal, and March 30 of this year.

Tags: 
assisted death
right to die
Ontario
Canada
medically assisted death

Related Content

Ontario warns against NYS Buy American Act

By Mar 31, 2017
U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Canada

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne says she hopes New York State legislators will vote against Buy American provisions in their budget and warns that if they do not, she will consider "all options" in response.

Canadian humanitarians ask, Is U.S. still safe for refugees?

By Lauren Rosenthal Feb 21, 2017
WBFO News file photo

Several aid organizations and pro-immigrant groups are pressuring the Canadian government to pull out of a controversial program which turns away almost all refugees coming in through the United States.

Critics say Canada's asbestos ban long overdue

By Jan 2, 2017
Public doman

Canada recently took the long-awaited step of banning asbestos products. The ban will go into effect by 2018 and critics say it's long overdue.