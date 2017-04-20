Ontario man pleads guilty to smuggling $12M in cocaine through WNY

By Marian Hetherly 2 hours ago

A Brampton, ON man has pleaded guilty to being part of an international conspiracy that smuggled $120 million worth of cocaine through Western New York.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 47-year-old Harinder Dhaliwal is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, a maximum of life and a $10-million-dollar fine when he goes before Senior U.S. District Judge William Skretny on August 16.

Credit U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Canada

Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Lynch, who is handling the case, authorities seized 230 kilograms of cocaine - the largest seizure of its kind in the Western District's history - at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge. Its value is $120 million.

Also seized were hundreds of pounds of ecstasy and marijuana. Lynch said Dhaliwal used tractor-trailers with false compartments within the floor to smuggle drugs across border bridges.

Six others - Ravinder Arora, Michael Bagri, Parminder Sidhu, Alvin Randhawa, Gursharan Singh and Huy Hoang Nguyen - were charged in the conspiracy and have been convicted.