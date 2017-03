A 43-year-old man is wanted in St. Catharines for first degree murder in connection with the death of his 7- year-old stepson.

Niagara Regional Police say Justin Kuijer's stepson Nathan Dumas died in the hospital on Saturday after being found critically injured Friday morning. The cause of death has not been confirmed. Kuijer is also wanted in connection to the stabbing of an RBC staff member on Friday.

A Canada-wide warrant for Kuijer will be issued on Monday.