'Operation Doorhanger' focuses on areas near UB

By 48 minutes ago

A team of about a dozen volunteers from the University at Buffalo and the surrounding community are going door-to-door near UB's South Campus, in Buffalo, as part of 'Operation Doorhanger.'

Credit Chris Caya WBFO News

Among the volunteers is Beverly David-Lewis, Director of Community Affairs for Buffalo Promise Neighborhood. David-Lewis says, the packets contain information about UB, community events and other important information. She  says the kits are designed for students and for residents.

Beverly David-Lewis
Credit Chris Caya WBFO News

"Because we want residents and the students to get to know one another and to connect. And to feel like, we're a neighborhood, we're a community of people. We're not students and then families. No, we're together. We're one and the same. And we want students to be involved with the residents and the neighborhoods. As well as our residents to be involved in any events that we have here on campus as well," David-Lewis said.    

Along with tips on being a good neighbor, the doorhanger kits contain a list of businesses offering discounts to UB students, faculty and staff. And coupons from local businesses. About 1,500 bags will be distributed.   
 

Tags: 
UB
university at Buffalo
South Campus
UB South Campus
Beverly David-Lewis
buffalo promise neighborhood
Operation Doorhanger