Opioid grant to Erie County to focus on women of childbearing age

By Michael Mroziak 55 minutes ago

A three-year, $300,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is coming to Erie County. The money will be used by the Erie County Health Department and its partners to address opioid misuse by a specific population: women of childbearing age.


Congressman Brian Higgins announced the grant Monday morning in downtown Buffalo inside the Neighborhood Health Center Mattina on Niagara Street. He explained the grants by HHS are competitive and that only 20 were awarded.

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein (at podium) explains a $300,000 grant awarded by the federal government to address opioid misuse by women of childbearing age during a news conference in Buffalo on Monday. Joining her were, from left to right, Christina Jimerson of the Seneca Nation Health System, Neighborhood Health Center chief executive officer Joanne Haefner and Congressman Brian Higgins.
Credit Michael Mroziak, WBFO

"Obviously this is a problem that needs more resources in all communities throughout the nation but this community in particular has been out front on this issue," Higgins said. "We are confident that this grant will work to achieve the objectives that all of us share. That is to reduce exposure and incidences of opioid deaths, particularly for this segment of the population."

The grant will focus on women between the ages of 15 and 44 years old. The Department of Health will provide training and consultation to help community-based OB/GYN centers screen, intervene and refer affected patients to treatment. 

The region, along with the rest of the nation, is experiencing a rise in cases of neonatal abstinence syndrome, according to Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein. Babies who were frequently exposed to opioids in utero, she explained, show signs of withdrawal as soon as two days out of the womb.

"These newborns are poor feeders, might have difficulty breathing and some even develop seizures," Dr. Burstein said. "These newborns are also more likely to be set with other health problems, such as low birth weight and failure to thrive."

Partnering with the Erie County Health Department as recipients of this grant are Neighborhood Health Centers and the Seneca Nation Health System. An additional partner in fostering prevention efforts is the Catholic Health System.

Dr. Burstein pointed out that the services to be provided through the grant are billable, meaning more money will be generated to continue the program.

"We're really using the money as startup costs and evaluation costs just to make sure we have quality improvement in place and that we're doing it right and to really ensure that it works," she said. "This is a sustainable program. When the funding ends, this will continue."

Tags: 
WBFO Health & Wellness Desk
opioids

Related Content

Opioids: Fearing a lost generation

By Rich Kellman Aug 28, 2017

In Western New York, addiction is everywhere - from cities to suburbs to rural areas. Medical experts say treatment facilities should be where the patients live.


County legislators approve first investments of opioid million

By Michael Mroziak Jun 9, 2017
Michael Mroziak, WBFO

Erie County lawmakers voted Thursday to approve plans for how to spend one million dollars to curb an ongoing opioid addiction crisis. More will be discussed. Meanwhile, the legislator who first introduced the idea of the million-dollar boost is frustrated by what he considers stalling by his peers.


Is There A Way To Keep Using Opioid Painkillers And Reduce Risk?

By Allison Aubrey Nov 13, 2017

Jon McHann, 56, got started on prescription opioids the way a lot of adults in the U.S. did: He was in pain following an accident. In his case, it was a fall.

"I hit my tailbone just right, and created a severe bulging disc" that required surgery, McHann says.

McHann, who lives in Smithville, Tenn., expected to make a full recovery and go back to work as a heavy haul truck driver. But 10 years after his accident, he's still at home.

Trump Administration Declares Opioid Crisis A Public Health Emergency

By Greg Allen Oct 26, 2017

Updated at 2:50 p.m. ET

President Trump declared a public health emergency to deal with the opioid epidemic Thursday, freeing up some resources for treatment. More than 140 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We are currently dealing with the worst drug crisis in American history," Trump said, adding, "it's just been so long in the making. Addressing it will require all of our effort."

"We can be the generation that ends the opioid epidemic," he said.