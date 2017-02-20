Organizers plan rally for Collins' office

A large contingent is expected to rally today outside the Williamsville office of Congressman Chris Collins as calls increase for the Western New York representative to hold a town hall meeting.

The rally looks to build upon pressure that emerged when a series of roadside billboards which asked "Where's Chris Collins?" were seen along area highways.

Collins, a strong supporter of President Trump, is being assailed by a group of local organizations for his association with some of the Administration's controversial policies.

Southern Tier Congressman Tom Reed, also a fervent supporter of the President, faced an angry crowd during a recent town hall meeting. Today's rally is scheduled for 3:15 today outside Collins' office on Wehrle Drive.