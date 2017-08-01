Ortt urges Governor, Senecas to come to table and settle casino compact dispute

By Michael Mroziak 5 hours ago

A meeting to discuss an ongoing dispute over the Seneca Nation's casino compact was, according to a local State Senator, canceled by Governor Andrew Cuomo. Senator Robert Ortt is urging both sides to work out a new meeting time and reach an agreement that, he says, will restore funding that is much needed by entities in Niagara Falls.

Ortt, while appearing Tuesday in Niagara Falls to announce state funding for three local hospitals, announced that Cuomo had called off a planned meeting with the Senecas in order to focus his attention on continuing mass transit issues in the Metro New York City area.

A view of the Seneca Niagara Casino in downtown Niagara Falls, New York.
Credit WBFO File Photo

"I don't doubt that's a real issue downstate but the compact issue, and the fact the Senecas have said they're not going to pay because they don't believe the language requires them to pay, this issue needs to be addressed," Ortt said. 

The Seneca Nation announced in March it would make one final $110 million payment and then end the practice. The Senecas contend that New York's growing state-run gaming operations were in violation of the compact and suggested that language within that agreement gave them the opportunity to cease payments.

Hospitals are just some of the entities that depend on shares of Seneca casino payments. Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Ortt stated, was receiving $750,000 per year. The hospital is one of three in Niagara County currently undergoing multi-million dollar capital projects.

"The hospital sent a letter both to the governor and to Seneca Nation President (Todd) Gates," the senator said. "In fact, in their letter they highlighted the economic impact the funds have had and the work the hospital has done, also putting their own skin in the game. To me, anyone who's paying attention can see the need and the benefit to having that meeting and getting that resolved sooner or later."

Governor Cuomo's Press Office, in an email to WBFO Tuesday, offered this statement: "Our office has been attempting to schedule a meeting, but has not yet reached any agreeable dates with the Seneca Nation. We remain open to meeting and are actively working toward that goal. In the interim, the Seneca Nation continue to have an ongoing obligation to pay the state under the Compact."

Tags: 
Seneca casino revenue
Seneca Nation of Indians
casino compact
Governor Andrew Cuomo
State Senator Robert Ortt

Related Content

Senecas and Cuomo to meet over casino payments

By WBFO Newsroom Jul 8, 2017
WBFO File Photo

Governor Andrew Cuomo says he's hoping to avoid litigation with the Seneca Nation of Indians over casino payments. He insists the contract between the state and the Senecas requires revenue sharing from casinos to continue.

Leaders in Niagara Falls urge arbitration to resolve Seneca casino payment dispute

By Michael Mroziak Mar 27, 2017
Michael Mroziak, WBFO

Leaders in the City of Niagara Falls are not pressing the panic button following last week's announcement that the Seneca Nation of Indians would cease casino revenue payments to Albany. But the mayor and a State Assemblyman who represents the city are urging the Senecas and state to come together immediately to smooth out any disputes over their compact.


Casino revenue payments come to an end

By Mar 23, 2017
Chris Caya WBFO News

A steady revenue stream for New York state is coming to an end.  The Seneca Nation of Indians will make its final casino revenue sharing payment next week.


Elected officials blindsided by plan for casino revenue

By Nov 30, 2015
Chris Caya WBFO News

Changing Albany's revenue sharing formula for the Seneca Niagara Casino is going to take cooperation, according to Assemblyman John Ceretto (D-Lewiston). Ceretto says he heard about Senator Robert Ortt's recent proposal in the media. 

Ortt proposal would flip state, local shares of Falls casino revenue

By Michael Mroziak Nov 25, 2015
WBFO News file photo

A Niagara County-based state Senator would like to change the plan by which New York State and local entities including the City of Niagara Falls split revenue from the Seneca Niagara Casino.