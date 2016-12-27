Paladino’s conduct to be discussed in special board session

The Buffalo Board of Education is calling for a special meeting to be held this Thursday to discuss the conduct for board member Carl Paladino.

City School Board President Barbara Seals Nevergold has called for the session to be held in Common Council Chambers at 2:3o p.m. Thursday. Paladino has caused a fire storm for his racist comments against the Obama's made in an Artvoice article last week. His comments have caused a huge outcry from many in the community calling for him to resign from the school board.

Prior to the school board special session, the Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization (BPTO) has called for a rally to take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Niagara Square to call oon New York State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia to remove Paladino immediately from the city school board.

“We demand the immediate removal of Carl Paladino from the Buffalo Board of Education, declared Buffalo School parent, Rachel Dominguez. “His vile, racist remarks, which were published by local newspaper Artvoice, would not be tolerated if uttered by a student in one of our schools. As a public figure who is charged with decision-making on behalf of our children, we demand that Carl Paladino be held to the same standard as our BPS students, and be immediately removed from the Buffalo Board of Education,” stated the BPTO.

The BPTO points out Paladino has ‘not abided by the school board members’ Code of Ethics’ in his written remarks in the Artvoice article. In that code, all school board members vow the “first and greatest concern must be the educational welfare of the students attending the public schools (by-law #1311, adopted 2002).”

The organization also noted the city schools Code of Conduct holds students accountable for “harassment based on race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, disability or religion, including cyber-harassment, against members of the school community.”

The BPOTO has also created an on-line petition calling on Commissioner Elia to remove Paladino from the board. So far, more than 12,000 people have signed it.