Paladino says he is not out of favor, as Trump campaign manager visits Buffalo

Carl Paladino says there are no lingering problems with the president-elect's transition team over his widely condemned comments insulting President Barack Obama and his wife. The co-chair of Donald Trump's presidential campaign in New York is refuting reports that he is on the outs with the transition team and unwelcome at a fundraiser Thursday in Buffalo.

Paladino told the Associated Press on Wednesday that he remains in good standing with the transition team and will attend the fundraiser featuring Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway "if I can get there."

Conway is scheduled to be the special guest at a $5,000-a-ticket lunch held by the Trump Transition Finance Committee at the Westin Buffalo. The event is co-chaired by Delaware North Chairman Jeremy Jacobs, whose company owns and operates the Westin, and Clinical Support Services CEO Paul Harder. Honorary Chair is Congressman Chris Collins.

"Working families from across Buffalo" are expected to protest outside the fundraiser. In a statement, WNY Working Families Party members said they will call on Sen. Chris Jacobs to "denounce the toxic messages of Trump and his NY campaign Co-Chair Carl Paladino and take concrete action to protect New Yorkers from Trump’s anti-worker appointees -- which include Wall Street billionaires, unqualified cronies, and bigoted extremists -- and their policies."

Paladino is fighting calls to leave the Buffalo School Board over remarks in an alternative newspaper last month that he wanted Obama to die of mad cow disease and the first lady to "return to being a male."