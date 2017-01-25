Parent group files petition to oust Paladino; calls for receivership

The District Parent Coordinating Council says it want the State Education Commissioner to put the entire city school district under receivership. WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley says the organization has issued this request as it submitted their petition to remove school board member Carl Paladino.

WBFO's Eileen Buckley reports on the DPCC petition.

“The quality of the school board, right now, is really in shambles. It’s very offensive,” remarked Patricia Elliott-Patton, a parent and education.

The parent group is demanding removal of Paladino for what they say is a history of 'racist' and destructive' behavior for his remarks in an Artvoice survey.

“As you know we filed a petition asking the state that Mr. Paladino’s be removed for what we feel is bullying, misogynistic and racist behavior. We’re also asking the district once again be placed in receivership,” said Bryon McIntyre, vice president of the DPCC and a school parent.

The group said they believe receivership for the district would give Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash the power to by-pass the school board and move away from Paladino's behavior.

“And I think that our children have a good chance if we can have our district in receivership,” stated Elliott-Patton.

McIntyre points out that half of city schools are already under receivership. This is allowing for change of these poor performing schools, some already been transformed into community and innovation schools.

“And by having the receivership power, he’s able to implement sound, proven, programs regardless of contractual agreements and people’s job placement. The focus is our children,” McIntrye stated.

But the Buffalo Parent-Teacher Organization (BPTO) issued a statement saying that while they will continue to fight for the removal of Paladino, and remains opposed to any federal, state or mayoral takeover of the district. Co-chair Larry Scott said the petition filed by the DPCC is calling for a state takeover of the school district.

“What it is being called for is not for Dr. Cash, the superintendent to be receiver, they’re asking for the state to act as the receiver or to put in place a receiver to take over the school district. You’re really removing control from any local entity over the school district,” said Larry Scott, co-chair.

Scott tells WBFO removing Paladino is what they are fighting for to move the district forward.

“So that our students’ well-being is taken in as the number one priority,” Scott stated.

The DPCC petition calls for removal of the entire board under receivership.

"And we don't want the distraction anymore of the Board of Education and their shenanigans. There's always a war," stated McIntrye.