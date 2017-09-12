Park District School Board seat filled

State Supreme Court Justice Catherine Nugent-Panepinto Monday afternoon denied a temporary restraining order filed by former Buffalo School Board Park District member Carl Paladino to keep the seat vacant. The same day, the Buffalo School Board chose Paladino's replacement.

Paladino was removed from the seat by the state education commissioner last month for revealing discussions that had taken place in executive session.

Paladino sought to have the seat remain vacant until the entire process of his removal was settled in the courts, but judge Nugent-Panepinto said leaving the seat vacant would cause more harm.

The school board on Monday also concluded its interviews of 15 candidates looking to fill the vacancy. Buffalo School Board President Barbara Seals Nevergold said of the original 19 applications and 15 interviews, the Board approved Catherine Flanagan-Priore to fill Paladino's seat.

Flanagan-Priore is a psychologist in the Hematology/Oncology Department at Women & Children's Hospital of Buffalo.