Park School offers “Flexible Tuition” approach

Private school affordability remains a major challenge for local families. WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley says The Park School of Buffalo has adopted a "Flexible Tuition" approach.

“So across the country, tuition at independent schools and colleges even are growing at the rate that is faster than the cost of living adjustments,” explained Christopher Lauricella, Head of School.

Park School houses 300-students in grades K through 12th. It boasts smaller classes on a large campus with 12-different buildings. It is known Progressive school. Laurcella admits it's an “expensive” model to maintain. That is why Park School is the first in Western New York to adopt the new flexible tuition plan.

“If you go to our website you are going to see a section there called affording Park and it’s going to change every year, but we give a floor and a ceiling, so it’s basically the range of what people are currently and actually paying, now we can’t do flexible tuition for everyone that comes to Park School. We have a finite amount, but it lets us allocate what we do in a slightly different way than we were doing before,” Laurcella described.

2017-2018 Flexible Tuition Ranges*GRADE

LEVELTUITION RANGES

Minimum - MaximumTEN MONTHLY

PAYMENT RANGES**Grades K - 4$6,000 - $16,850$600 - $1,685 per monthGrades 5 - 8$7,000 - $20,140$700 - $2,014 per monthGrades 9 - 12***$8,000 - $22,530$800 - $2,253 per month

*Prekindergarten (ages 3 and 4) is not eligible for Flexible Tuition.

The range of tuition for Prekindergarten is $6,925-13,930 depending on the program selected. Families can choose 3-, 4-, or 5-day programs for half day or full day.

**Additional interest will be applied if the financing option selected.

***International students are not eligible for the Flexible Tuition Program.Their tuition rates are available by request.

Lauricella tells WBFO News the school has actually have experience enrollment growth. But it’s finding that it needs to offer discounts to more and more middle class families struggling with the cost of tuition.

“And when you look at the distribution of families who come to our school, from their family income, you’re going to find we are a little bar belled, so on one end we’ve got a lot of families who were really working hard to support them and make it work – on the other end we have families that are paying the full cost of tuition and not enough families in the middle to support the entire mix. So part of what we are trying to do is open this up,” Laurcella noted. “We are seeing that we’re extending more and more of a discount rate every year to attract and bring families in and we can’t do that forever. That curve would be detrimental to our finances, so this is a way of getting control of that.”

Park tuition covers 85-percent of full cost of the education model. The school works to raise the rest.