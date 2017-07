A capital campaign is being launched in an effort to bring a community owned business to the Parkside neighborhood.

Shares will be available to bonafide New York State residents at a price of $1 each toward opening a cafe named Jam at 301 Parkside Avenue. The investment model is aimed at engaging the community in a sustainable business.

The effort is being overseen by Parkside Progress, Incorporated, and anyone interested can learn more by writing to investors@jamparkside.com