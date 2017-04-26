Pegula Sports & Entertainment, Labatt USA announce plans for Perry Street building

By Michael Mroziak 2 minutes ago

A building in Buffalo's Cobblestone District, purchased earlier this year by Pegula Sports and Entertainment, will soon be home to a new restaurant and pilot brewery, as well as other mixed uses. Officials from PSE and Labatt USA announced plans for redevelopment inside the building at 79 Perry.

The 70,000-square-foot building, built nearly a century ago, is located one block away from KeyBank Center. It has five floors.

Above, the building at 79 Perry as it exists today. Below, a rendition of what the building may look like after redevelopment. Pegula Sports & Entertainment, which bought the building in Buffalo's Cobblestone District earlier this year, announced that Labatt USA will be the anchor tenant in what will become a mixed-use space.
Credit Michael Mroziak, WBFO

 

"Labatt will be our anchor tenant and will be opening a flagship restaurant, with a pilot brewery, as the main attraction of 79 Perry's ground floor," said Russ Brandon, Pegula Sports and Entertainment managing partner and president. "This will be another tremendous addition to the emerging district near Buffalo's waterfront."

In addition to the restaurant and brewery, Labatt USA will move its corporate headquarters into the building. Glen Tibbits, general manager of Labatt USA, said the company hopes their new space, tentatively titled the "John Labatt Project," will be open as early as next July.

"It's going to be a lot of hard work. We're going to drink a few beers getting it all planned out and executed," Tibbits said. "But we're confident that the building is going to take shape fairly quickly. It's a really nice empty space, wide open. The designers are already hard at work figuring out the brewery component, the restaurant component and the office component."

The building's current occupant, Peerless Incorporated, is in the process of packing up and moving out. Bruce Popko, PSE's chief operating officer, says that company should be out of the building within the next ten days. He explained PSE's interest in acquiring the space.

"It evolved just because of its really strategic importance, being in this area along with the control we have of the arena and HarborCenter," Popko said. "It was the next phase of development we were contemplating."

But Pegula Sports and Entertainment did not have an immediate plan for what to do with the building. Ideas are still wide open for the remaining space, once Labatt opens its brewery and restaurant.

"There's a lot of opportunity there," said Kim Pegula, who was in attendance at Wednesday morning's announcement. "Just securing Labatt as our core anchor tenant, and the vision that they have for the brewery and the restaurant, that was key. Now that opens up a lot of doors for other opportunities."

Neither Mrs. Pegula nor anyone else from PSE commented on their two better-known properties, the Sabres and Buffalo Bills. The Sabres are searching for a new general manager and head coach, days after dismissing Tim Murray and Dan Bylsma from those respective positions. The Bills, meanwhile, are preparing to participate in the National Football League's annual player draft, which begins Thursday night.

WBFO Business Desk
Pegula Sports and Entertainment
Kim Pegula
Terry Pegula
Cobblestone District
Labatt USA

Related Content

Pegulas buy Cobblestone District building next to arena

By Feb 10, 2017
Google Maps

The owners of the Buffalo Bills and Sabres have purchased a building in the city's Cobblestone District, near KeyBank Center.

"OneBuffalo" library cards debut in downtown Buffalo

By Michael Mroziak Oct 5, 2016
Michael Mroziak, WBFO

Perhaps you've seen the "OneBuffalo" brand on various clothing items, accessories and even beer bottles. Now, you can see it on a library card.

Pegula explains Sabres firings, says team needs new leadership

By Michael Mroziak Apr 21, 2017
Michael Mroziak, WBFO

Buffalo Sabres co-owner Terry Pegula says the hockey franchise is in need of improved discipline, structure and communication. At a Friday morning news conference, he explained that is what led to the decision to fire head coach Dan Bylsma and general manager Tim Murray.


Tapped & tasted, One Buffalo brew sets out to be an icon for the city

By Aug 14, 2015
Avery Schneider / WBFO News

Southern Tier Brewing Company has teamed up with the One Buffalo campaign to create a beer that’s all about Buffalo.

HarborCenter hotel nearing completion

By Mike Desmond Jul 21, 2015
Mike Desmond/wbfo news

The calendar days are running down as builders of the HarborCenter prepare to open the last phase of the project, a new Marriott Hotel.