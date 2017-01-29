People rally against Trump immigration order

Local people outraged by President Trump's order barring some immigrants and refugees from entering the country staged protests nationwide Saturday. They rallied at airports, including Buffalo Niagara International Airport. About 150 protesters held signs in support of welcoming refugees to our community.

The rally was peaceful.

Local activist Erin Heaney posted photos of the rally on Twitter. Earlier in the week on the Capitol Pressroom on WBFO, Heaney said more and more people are mobilizing to protest Trump administration policies.

"I think we're going see non-compliance and civil disobedience at a scale I have never seen in my lifetime," Heaney said. "We're going to have to do local organizing. We have to become skilled at waging local fights on issues that matter to us."

Heaney is currently the interim director of the group "Showing Up for Racial Justice."

Others are also speaking out against Trump. Governor Cuomo released a statement last night saying he is directing officials in his administration to jointly explore legal options to assist anyone detained at New York airports.

Danielle Rizzo is an immigration attorney with the Buffalo law firm of Harris Beach. She tells WBFO News attorneys like her will be busy in the coming months.

"In terms of work for attorneys, unfortunately there's going to be an increase in the need for more representation of foreign nationals who are detained and facing removal from the United States," Rizzo said.

UB President Satish Tripathi issued a statement last night, saying the University at Buffalo is a "welcoming campus" for students from around the world and is "committed to remaining so."

Saturday night, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz met with local religious leaders at the Muslim Community Center in Amherst. Poloncarz said he stands with anyone who -- regardless of their religion -- "wants to live the American Dream."

WBFO's Porsha Ari assisted with this story.