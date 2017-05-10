Permanent license suspension for repeat DWI offenders upheld

New York's Court of Appeals has upheld a state law that allows for permanent suspension of drivers licenses for repeat drunk drivers.

A unanimous opinion from five of the state's highest court judges Tuesday affirmed that the Department of Motor Vehicles commissioner has the authority to refuse to re-license drivers who have had their licenses revoked due to drunk driving. Three individuals challenged the laws when they were denied new licenses after the mandatory waiting periods to reapply.

The ruling by Judge Michael Garcia noted that the individuals are not "entitled to relicensing" after the time period and relicensing is under the commissioner's discretion.

Governor Cuomo applauded the decision, saying his administration has "zero tolerance" for chronic drunk drivers whose reckless actions put themselves and others at risk.

