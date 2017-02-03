Phone scam spoofing Kenmore Police

Kenmore Police are warning about a new telephone scam - with a twist.

Police say their telephone number - 716-875-1234 - has been spoofed. That is, it shows up on caller ID when it is not Kenmore Police calling. It is actually scammers looking for money.

Kenmore Police say they will never call people about unpaid debts or fines. All communication of that sort is by mail and on official letterhead.

If you receive a call from 716-875-1234, they say the caller will identify himself as a Kenmore Police officer. However, if you are unsure, police advise to hang up and call back to confirm it was actually Kenmore.