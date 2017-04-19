Pigeon faces new felony complaint, this time regarding election law

Longtime political operative G. Steven Pigeon, who is already charged with bribery, extortion and other counts in a separate investigation, now faces a felony election law complaint introduced Wednesday in State Supreme Court.

Pigeon, as well as associates David Pfaff and Kristy Mazurek, entered pleas of not guilty as they were read the complaints individually. State Supreme Court Justice Donald Cerio, who comes from the Syracuse judicial district, is presiding over this case.

Representing Mazurek is attorney Joel Daniels. He spoke with reporters outside of the courtroom.

“The case will now be adjourned at least for a couple of months. We’ll figure out what the next steps will be, either the matter may be resolved. There will be some discussions, if not, most likely an indictment maybe returned. The case may be presented to a grand jury. We’re not sure,” stated Daniels.

In court to observe proceedings was former assistant Erie County District Attorney Mark Sacha, who told his bosses years ago that Pigeon was breaking the law, and ended up losing his job. He's satisfied that Pigeon has been charged but is disappointed that he's free on his own recognizance.

“This isn’t equal justice – what’s happening here. The entire system is working, in a way, to give special justice to Steve Pigeon and it has for ten years, so the fact that he finally go charged wouldn’t happen for the rest of us and it shouldn’t," remarked Sacha.

Outside the courtroom Sacha told reporters outside court "I told you so, ten years ago."

All three co-defendants have been released on their own recognizance.