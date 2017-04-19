Pigeon faces new felony complaint, this time regarding election law

By Michael Mroziak 1 hour ago

Longtime political operative G. Steven Pigeon, who is already charged with bribery, extortion and other counts in a separate investigation, now faces a felony election law complaint introduced Wednesday in State Supreme Court. 

longtime local political operative G. Steven Pigeon appearing in court Wednesday.
Credit WBFO News photo provided by Derek Gee/The Buffalo News"

Pigeon, as well as associates David Pfaff and Kristy Mazurek, entered pleas of not guilty as they were read the complaints individually. State Supreme Court Justice Donald Cerio, who comes from the Syracuse judicial district, is presiding over this case.

Representing Mazurek is attorney Joel Daniels. He spoke with reporters outside of the courtroom.   

Kristy Mazurek, entered pleas of not guilty, with her attorney by her side, Joel Daniels.
Credit WBFO News photo provided by Derek Gee/The Buffalo News

“The case will now be adjourned at least for a couple of months. We’ll figure out what the next steps will be, either the matter may be resolved. There will be some discussions, if not, most likely an indictment maybe returned.  The case may be presented to a grand jury. We’re not sure,” stated Daniels.

David Pfaff appears in court Wednesday.
Credit WBFO News photo provided by Derek Gee/The Buffalo News"

In court to observe proceedings was former assistant Erie County District Attorney Mark Sacha, who told his bosses years ago that Pigeon was breaking the law, and ended up losing his job. He's satisfied that Pigeon has been charged but is disappointed that he's free on his own recognizance.

“This isn’t equal justice – what’s happening here.  The entire system is working, in a way, to give special justice to Steve Pigeon and it has for ten years, so the fact that he finally go charged wouldn’t happen for the rest of us and it shouldn’t," remarked Sacha.

Outside the courtroom Sacha told reporters outside court "I told you so, ten years ago."

All three co-defendants have been released on their own recognizance.

Related Content

Pigeon defense questions validity of warrants, evidence in 2015 raid

By Michael Mroziak Sep 27, 2016
File Photo/Derek Gee, Buffalo News (designated pool photographer)

In advance of a trial expected to begin in early 2017, lawyers for longtime political operative G. Steven Pigeon were in State Supreme Court on Monday, questioning the warrants executed to search Pigeon's home last year and some of the evidence collected.


Judge pleads guilty, resigns in Pigeon probe

By Jun 29, 2016
News pool photos taken by Mark Mulville/The Buffalo News

New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman will be in Buffalo Thursday with more details about the ongoing investigation into political operative Steve Pigeon.  On Wednesday, State Supreme Court Justice John Michalek  entered a guilty plea to taking a bribe and filing a false instrument.


State A.G. lays out case against Pigeon and former judge

By Jun 30, 2016
Chris Caya WBFO News

A trail of emails played an important role in the corruption probe that snagged a sitting judge and a political insider in Buffalo this week. On Thursday, investigators detailed their cases against former Erie County Democratic Committee Chair Steven Pigeon and State Supreme Court Justice John Michalek.


Pigeon pleads not guilty to bribery, other charges

By Jun 30, 2016
Derek Gee, Buffalo News (designated pool photographer)

A former Erie County Democratic Committee chairman and longtime local political operative faces nine counts in an indictment unsealed this morning in State Supreme Court. G. Steven Pigeon pled not guilty to all counts, which include bribery, rewarding official misconduct and a grand larceny charge.

  

Cuomo denies report of close, recent ties to Pigeon

By Michael Mroziak Jul 13, 2016
Michael Mroziak, WBFO

Governor Andrew Cuomo is denying a recently published report that suggests longtime Buffalo political operative G. Steven Pigeon, who recently pled not guilty to nine felony charges, maintained a close relationship with his office as recently as his 2014 re-election campaign.


Brown "not concerned" following Pigeon arraignment

By Michael Mroziak Jul 1, 2016
WBFO file photo/Michael Mroziak

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, who many years ago had longtime political operative G. Steven Pigeon on his staff while serving as a New York State Senator, was asked about Pigeon's arraignment on corruption charges during a Friday appearance.