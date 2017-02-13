'Pink the Rink' raises funds and awareness for breast cancer prevention

The HarborCenter sported the color pink over the weekend. It highlighted the work conducted by the Susan G. Komen Western New York affiliate.

“This community is very generous and we are very thankful that so many people came out and are having a great time for such a great cause," said Western New York Executive Director Liz Kahn said of the "Pink the Rink" event.

Funds raised from the weekend event will go toward grants that support programs that provide education, screening, and treatment services for under-served populations in the region.

"We try to get people screened because early detections and right treatments can save lives. So we educate women about mammograms. We help them with transportation," Kahn explained.

Kahn stressed that one in eight U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime.

"Until we can say that there are cures for this disease and until we can say that not one more person is going to die from this disease… we will never stop the fight."