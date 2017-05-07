Pinnacle Foods: Recall on Aunt Jemima and Hungry Jack items

Pinnacle Foods Inc. has voluntarily placed a recall on several of its products due to a contamination concern involving Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall is on all "Best by" dates of Aunt Jemima French Toast and Sausage, Frozen Pancakes, Frozen Waffles and Frozen French Toast Slices. The recall is also on Hungry Man Selects Chicken and Waffles.

The concern came when Listeria was detected in the plant environment. There are no reports on related illnesses however the company chooses to err on the side of caution.

The items are sold in local Tops and Wegmans stores. Shoppers can return the items for a full refund.

If you have any questions you can contact Pinnacle Foods at 1-888-299-7646.