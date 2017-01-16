Planned rally targets Paladino

Today's Martin Luther King Day brings a protest against school board member and developer Carl Paladino.

WBFO's MIke Desmond reports.

Organizers are calling today's rally at Martin Luther King Park, "People of Buffalo United Against Carl Paladino." The rally and prayer vigil starts at 1 pm and is expected to draw a wide range of local leaders.

"We appreciate the First Amendment right," said Common Council member Ulysees Wingo while addressing Paladino's remarks about President Obama and Michelle Obama.

"He said what he said and again, too, my Bible teaches me that out of the abundance of your heart, your mouth speaks. So, if you only have hate in your heart, the only thing that comes out of your mouth is hate. The only thing that came out of this man's mouth is hate."

Among the groups signing on as sponsors of today's rally are Buffalo NAACP, WNY Area Labor Federation and the teacher's union, NYSUT.

The controversy surrounding Paladino has reached the point where the school board has hired a lawyer to ask Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia to remove him as a board member.