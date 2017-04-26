Police: Accused shoplifters cause water damage to Holding Center

Authorities say two suspected shoplifters taken to the Erie County Holding Center ended up causing water damage to their cells and the rooms below.

On Monday afternoon, Orchard Park Police arrested 26-year-old Shawn Brill of Colden and 34-year-old Casey Mann of Buffalo on charges of shoplifting $240 of jewelry and clothing from the Kohl's in Quaker Crossing Plaza.

Chief Mark Pacholec said Mann also was found to five different types of controlled prescription drugs on her without a prescription.

They were taken to the Erie County Holding Center, where they are each suspected to using their shirt to plug the toilet in their cell, causing water damage that went through the floor to the rooms below.

Pacholec said Mann also went to Erie County Medical Center for hand injuries sustained during the incident. In addition to the charges of petty larceny, they are also now charged with criminal mischief and harassment.