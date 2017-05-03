Political activist Thompson gets three years probation in GI voting case

By Michael Mroziak 58 minutes ago

A local political activist, accused of casting a vote where he was not living two years ago, was spared jail time. Instead, as part of a plea deal, Rus Thompson was sentenced Wednesday to three years probation.


The sentence given by State Supreme Court Justice Russell Buscaglia comes following a plea deal, by which Thompson pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of offering a false instrument for filing.

Rus Thompson, sentenced Wednesday to three years probation, speaks outside the courtroom. He was originally charged with voter fraud, after prosecutors say he voted in Grand Island while living in Niagara Falls, but pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of offering a false instrument for filing.
Credit Michael Mroziak, WBFO

 

Thompson's political activism over the years has ranged from campaigning for the elimination Grand Island bridge tolls to gun rights to involvement in the Tea Party. His attorney, Thomas Eoannou, suggested in court that his client made a mistake but did not intend to commit fraud. He also claimed that the original felony charges, for which Thompson could have faced prison time if convicted, were politically motivated. 

"I firmly believe it was election year politics," Eoannou said. "We started out at the plea being multiple felonies, requesting a prison term up to four years. The election cycle ended and it was a misdemeanor with no jail. Nothing changed with the facts."

Thompson said outside the courtroom that he is "good" with the sentence. He thanked Eoannou for his help and also thanked current Erie County District Attorney John Flynn for giving him a chance to plead guilty to a misdemeanor.

"When the new DA was elected, he saw it for what it was and he came out and said this guy is not a felon," Thompson said. "When the felony charges were dropped, I thought it was a just and right thing to do."

What matters most to Thompson, he stated, was that by pleading guilty to a misdemeanor, he retains his rights to vote and bear arms. 

Although he went along with the plea deal and sentenced Thompson to probation, Judge Russell Buscaglia disagreed with the defense's claims that the case was politically motivated and that Thompson's wrongdoing was a "clerical error."

Tags: 
Rus Thompson

Related Content

For education or celebration, local venues host Inauguration Day events

By Michael Mroziak Jan 20, 2017
Michael Mroziak, WBFO

On the day Donald Trump officially became the 45th President of the United States of America, numerous venues in Western New York hosted events to mark Inauguration Day.

Gun rights supporters rally in Buffalo

By Apr 16, 2014
Photo by Mike Desmond

On a bitterly cold and snowy afternoon, gun rights supporters rallied Tuesday outside the Mahoney State Office Building in Buffalo to voice opposition to long gun registration rules which kicked in at midnight.

Petition to Remove Grand Island Tolls Gains Momentum

By Eileen Buckley

Grand Island, NY – Western New Yorkers continue to respond to a petition that calls for an end to Grand Island tolls. A couple of weeks ago we told you about a petition that is being circulated by a local citizen calling for the removal of the Grand Island Tolls.

Shortly after the 190-tolls ended in the City of Buffalo, a local construction contractor crafted a new petition to stop the Grand Island Tolls at the 190.