Possible tornado leaves extensive damage in Hamburg

A tornado warning was issued early Thursday afternoon for parts of Erie County which included Hamburg, Lackawanna and East Aurora. A severe thunderstorm rolled over the town of Hamburg leaving extensive damage at the Erie County Fairgrounds and the Hamburg Casino.

WBFO's Michael Mroziak is in the town of Hamburg where storm damage is being assessed.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has sent a team to assess the storm damaged in Hamburg . Meteorologist Steven Welch tells WBFO News they should know by later today if it was indeed a tornado touched down earlier this afternoon.

"This was one heck of a storm," declared Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

“We currently have a couple of people out there looking at the damage. Nothing 100% confirmed yet. We hope to know within a few hours,” stated Welch.

Welch said the severe storm formed a line from Hamburg into north Boston, Orchard Park and down to West Falls and Holland. All of those areas have extensive damage from the storm. Remnants of the storm headed into Allegany County, but has moved out of Erie County.

The tornado warnings for Western New York expired. Now crews and emergency management teams are assessing damage in Hamburg and in Orchard Park.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has issued a no unnecessary travel advisory for southern Erie County that includes Hamburg, Orchard Park and Wales. "This was one heck of a storm," declared Poloncarz.

“We want to keep the public advised that here are some dangerous conditions out there,” we have roads that are flooded as well as many trees and power lines. Our DPW crews cannot clean the trees off the road until the power lines are removed,” stated Poloncarz.

WBFO's Michael Mroziak was in Hamburg where a possible tornado touched down. He reports blown out windows and and extensive damage at the Hamburg Fairgrounds.

Christina, a Fairgrounds employee, tells WBFO News she was in the back of the building when the storm blew through.

"We were stuck in there and they saw the benches lift off the ground. Then we saw this golf cart go flying – go flying by and another girl was in there and she was freaking out and there was nowhere for us to go," stated the woman.

She reported her car was damaged in the storm.

Governor Andrew Cuomo was scheduled to arrived at the Fairgrounds at 4 p.m to tour the storm damage in the town of Hamburg.

Part of the roof of the Fairground grandstand landed in a parking lot and on top of some vehicles.