Power expected to be restored for all by end of weekend

Utility crews across Western New York are working to restore power after Wednesday's damaging winds.

National Grid is expecting to have most if not all of their customers out of the dark today. The majority of their remaining outages are in areas east of Buffalo. NYSEG is reporting that power will be restored to most customers in Western New York by midnight tonight. Some Rochester area homes could have to wait until Sunday night to see their lights again.

NYSEG's outages are still affecting more than 5,000 customers in Erie County and just over 800 customers in Wyoming County.