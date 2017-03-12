Power restoration work should be completed today

The recovery from Wednesday's wind storm continues around the region.

Most of the homes that lost power have had their electricity restored, but there is still work to be done. NYSEG is reporting more than 2200 customers remain in the dark, and nearly 2000 of those homes are in Erie County. National Grid reports that fewer than 200 of their customers still need to be brought back on line.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is calling for a state investigation into what he believes was a less than adequate response to the storm outages by NYSEG. This move follows Governor Andrew Cuomo initiating an investigation into Rochester Gas & Electric for how that utility handles their own post storm issues.

All customers are expected to have power restored by the end of the day today.