Preservation group calls for train station at Central Terminal

As a vote on a new Amtrak train station site draws near, Preservation Buffalo Niagara is supporting the Central Terminal location in Buffalo. WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley reports the organization and other supporters of the site say it's time to bring new economic life to that east side neighborhood.

“Let’s not turn our backs on this once in a life time opportunity,” declared Jessie Fisher, executive director of Preservation Buffalo Niagara.

Fisher stood inside the concourse of the Central Terminal. The organization is coming out in full support of transforming the Central Terminal into a future train station to replace the current Amtrak station on Exchange Street in downtown Buffalo.

Fisher said it’s not just about historic preservation, but about revitalizing neighborhoods. Fisher said the location would provide needed economic development to the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

“It’s a stone’s throw from downtown. We are not talking about building the north campus out at UB, we’re talking about investing in a neighborhood immediately adjacent to downtown Buffalo that could be easily connected, so we think if we are going to spend public money, let’s spend it where it can have the most long-term benefit to all of our citizens,” stated Fisher.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has promised Buffalo $25-million to help construction the new train station. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has been leading a site selection committee. Brown has not made any commitment on a preferred location, but he stated the selection process should not be about 'nostalgia'.

“Why is he taking an opinion about nostalgia and emotion about this building? Why is he doing that if he’s neutral? Is he neutral or isn’t he?” asked David Franczyk, Fillmore District Common Council Member.

Franczyk is fired up about bringing a new Amtrak station into his district. He's highly critical of failure to begin revitalize the east side neighborhood.

“Some people think of this neighborhood as a place where things are dumped and we don’t have to pay any attention to it because their focus is never on this neighborhood and I think that’s applauding and I’m getting sick and tired of it. You know some of the people making a decision have never been to this neighborhood and why do they put us through this torture of this long committee and then they decide to put it downtown,” said Francyzk. “This neighborhood is not going to lay down. It’s going to keep fighting.”

The other two downtown proposed sites are at Exchange Street and Washington Street. Consultants said those site would be cheaper than building at the Central Terminal.

Architect Adam Sokol is critical of the Central Terminal site for a future train station.

"The Central Terminal difficult to access, in terms of highways. We all know it is a rough neighborhood. I think the service that Amtrak offers today doesn’t even come close to reusing the building.

The public comment period will conclude April 14th. The Mayor said the committee will decide a simple majority vote that is expected sometime this month.