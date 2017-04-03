President Trump prepares for 'difficult' talks with China’s Xi Jinping

China's President Xi Jinping will have talks with President Trump on Thursday at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Last week, Trump tweeted that the meeting would be "very difficult." The U.S. has a $347 billion trade deficit with China. In the election campaign, Trump also threatened to label China a "currency manipulator," a designation that could lead to steep tariffs on Chinese exports to the U.S. But what leverage does Trump have to get what he wants out of China?

