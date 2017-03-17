President Trump, why are you shrinking the EPA when Defense Secretary Mattis believes climate change is a national security threat?

Over President Donald Trump's first 100 days, we're asking him questions that our audience wants answers to. Join the project by tweeting this question to @realDonaldTrump with the hashtag #100Days100Qs.

#54. @realDonaldTrump, why are you shrinking the EPA when Defense Sec. Mattis believes climate change is a national security threat? #100Days100Qs

On Thursday, President Donald Trump released his first federal budget — it includes enough policy shockers that even Republicans in Congress say it’s dead on arrival.

The “America first” budget boosts military spending by $54 billion. President Trump intends to pay for the spending increase by making huge cuts to domestic programs. As it stands now, about one-third or 31 percent of the Environmental Protection Agency’s budget has been slashed under the “America first” proposal.

The EPA has a mission “to protect human health and the environment,” according to its website, and the agency has worked to preserve the air we breathe, the water we drink and the ecosystems around us. NASA has said that there is a scientific consensus that the Earth is warming, and in January, it released a report along with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration stating that “Earth's 2016 surface temperatures were the warmest since modern recordkeeping began in 1880.”

The EPA has been used as a tool to fight the effects of climate change in the past. In previously unpublished testimony given before the Senate during his confirmation hearing, current Secretary of Defense Gen. James Mattis called climate change a national security threat.

“Climate change is impacting stability in areas of the world where our troops are operating today,” Mattis said. “It is appropriate for the Combatant Commands to incorporate drivers of instability that impact the security environment in their areas into their planning.”

He later told Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) that “climate change can be a driver of instability and the Department of Defense must pay attention to potential adverse impacts generated by this phenomenon."

