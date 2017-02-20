Presidents' Day through the eyes of local residents

Call it Presidents' Day trivia.

WBFO hit the streets to discover just how much Western New Yorkers know about this national holiday – beyond the fact that many people have the day off from work and school.

Some are unaware that the holiday is still technically called Washington’s Birthday. Federal officials did not change the name when they moved the day to the third Monday in February back in the 1960s.

A second president’s birthday is also commonly associated with this holiday. A reporter asked local residents to name the president.

“Don’t say Clinton,” chuckled one man who was visiting Canalside.

Following a brief pause, he asked in a tentative tone: “Trump?”

The correct answer, of course, is Abraham Lincoln.

Some local residents do not believe political differences should diminish the meaning of the national holiday.

“Presidents' Day is a day to reflect on past presidents and how they’ve helped mold and shape this great country,” said Michael Healy. “I think it’s important to honor our presidents whether you like them or not.”

Local resident Sharon Morgan echoed similar views, saying the office of the president deserves to be honored even in times of political turmoil.

“Whether we agree in their beliefs or not, we have to believe in our government system -- that it works,” said Morgan.

