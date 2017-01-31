Press Pass: Being vegetarian in WNY

The February issue of Buffalo Spree is all about being a vegetarian in Western New York -- from where to find the freshest vegetables to creative vegetarian menu choices at restaurants.

Still, Buffalo is a meat-eating city that celebrates wings and beef on weck. So, in this week's Press Pass with WBFO's Mark Scott, Spree editor Elizabeth Licata said it can be difficult to be a vegetarian here.

From the February issue:

A new generation of vegetarians is finding reasons for changing its dietary habits that focus less on the avoidance of meat...and more on the positive embrace of eating healthful, exciting, delicious food that just happens not to come from animals.

Also, Elizabeth previews a February 10th event at the Burchfield Penney Arts Center that celebrates the music of composer Julius Eastman, who spent time in Buffalo in the late 1960s.