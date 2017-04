What began as an effort to replace a crumbling, cramped train station on Buffalo's Exchange Street "has evolved into a Peace Bridge-like debate," said Jim Fink of Business First. During his monthly appearance on WBFO's Press Pass, Fink points out that Amtrak typically serves about 400 passengers each day in the Buffalo area. The location of a new station may have little effect on that number.

