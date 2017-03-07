Press Pass: Buffalo Niagara's "hot" real estate market

The real estate market in the Buffalo Niagara region is quite hot. The March issue of Buffalo Spree explores both residential and commercial real estate here. Editor Elizabeth Licata says our region experienced little impact from the bursting of the housing bubble in 2008. She tells WBFO's Mark Scott in this week's Press Pass it was that stability which is contributing to the hot market now.

Mark and Elizabeth also touch on the impact of high property taxes on residential real estate.

They discuss concerns about gentrification, especially in the Fruit Belt adjacent to the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

Elizabeth is asked about real estate agents and how many people from media and other fields have switched careers to enjoy success in the real estate field.

They talk about Jamie Shaner, who operates her own small business Home Solutions of WNY in Williamsville. In an article in the March issue, Shaner describes her work in assisting home sellers with "staging" their homes -- that is, preparing them to look their best to prospective buyers.

And the Press Pass wraps up with a brief description of recent renovations to the greenhouses at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens.

