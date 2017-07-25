Press Pass: Buffalo Spree's Best of WNY 2017

Buffalo Spree is celebrating the Best of Western New York in its August issue. This is the magazine's 12th annual list, covering the best in dining, theater, music, media and much more. In this week's Press Pass with WBFO's Mark Scott, Spree Editor Elizabeth Licata says the "best of" issue allows readers to have their say.

Buffalo Spree used a combination of public poll winners and expert panels to arrive at the final winners.

The winners were honored on Friday, July 21st at a party at the newly restored Hotel Henry at the historic H.H. Richardson complex, where Buffalo Spree also celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Time does not permit Mark and Elizabeth to announce all of the winners. But they do touch on a handful of categories.

You'll enjoy hearing Elizabeth "educate" Mark on just what "Best Blow Out" means. Turns out it has something to do with hair.

