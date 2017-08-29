Press Pass: Buffalo's global cuisine

You're familiar with the Taste of Buffalo. Many other communities in the area hold their own "taste" events. And now, Buffalo Spree's September issue offers a Taste of the World. A dozen local restaurants that offer global cuisine are profiled. In this week's Press Pass with WBFO's Mark Scott, Spree editor Elizabeth Licata says each offer authentic dishes.

From Ethiopian to ethnic Mexican. From Greek cuisine to Italian. Elizabeth says diners no longer have to travel to bigger cities to enjoy dishes from around the world.

The September issue also includes an article about the 25th anniversary of WBFO's Theater Talk. Elizabeth says critic Anthony Chase offers a perspective on Buffalo's theater scene that is not found elsewhere.

Also on this week's Press Pass, Elizabeth introduces us to a new arts space at the former Immaculate Conception Church on Elmwood Avenue. And she previews "Wanderlust" at the University at Buffalo's Anderson Gallery.