Press Pass: Celebrating Polish-American culture in Buffalo

The Easter season is a special time, especially for those who are part of Buffalo's Polish-American community. The April issue of Buffalo Spree explores their culture and traditions.

WBFO's Mark Scott talks with Buffalo's Spree Elizabeth Licata.

WBFO's Mark Scott and Spree Editor Elizabeth Licata talk about early Polish-American culture in Buffalo, and the importance of the Catholic Church to the city's first Polish immigrants. They also touch on Dyngus Day and the appeal of Polka music.

Mark and Elizabeth wrap up their conversation by exploring the debate over ride-hailing, which is coming to Buffalo and the rest of upstate New York.