Press Pass: A conversation about NYSUT leadership & Opting out

By 2 hours ago

New York State's largest teachers union was once a powerful force behind the 'opt out' movement.  But with an expected shift of leadership as the New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) leader won't seek reelection will it re-shape education policy?  WBFO's Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley and Buffalo News Reporter Tiffany Lankes will discuss the issue in this week's Press Pass, a conversation, that for the first time, we also hosted on Facebook live Monday.

WBFO's Eileen Buckley and Buffalo News Reporter Tiffany Lankes meet for Press Pass on Facebook live.
Credit WBFO News photo by Eileen Buckley

WBFO presented our  Press Pass conservation for the first time on Facebook live. Here's a link to the full video interview on WBFO's Facebook page.  https://www.facebook.com/wbfo887/videos/10154617843129075/           

 

Tags: 
Press Pass
NYSUT
opt out

