Press Pass: A conversation about NYSUT leadership & Opting out

New York State's largest teachers union was once a powerful force behind the 'opt out' movement. But with an expected shift of leadership as the New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) leader won't seek reelection will it re-shape education policy? WBFO's Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley and Buffalo News Reporter Tiffany Lankes will discuss the issue in this week's Press Pass, a conversation, that for the first time, we also hosted on Facebook live Monday.

WBFO presented our Press Pass conservation for the first time on Facebook live.