With longer school days and the addition of two community schools, the Buffalo School District is slowly taking on a new look. According to Buffalo News Education Reporter Jay Rey, supporters believe the changes will boost student achievement and parental involvement. As for another notable change, the removal of Carl Paladino from the School Board, Rey says, "it doesn't look like this is over."

Buffalo News reporter Jay Rey reviews issues involving the Buffalo School District during his appearance on WBFO's Press Pass.