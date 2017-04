The growth of the film industry in Western New York is having a positive effect on jobs. As the number of films produced here increases, so, too, does the number of local people needed to work on their crews. Several area colleges, as well as the regional film commission itself, are now offering courses for entry-level positions on film crews. On this week's Press Pass, WBFO’s Pat Feldballe talks with Buffalo Niagara Film Commissioner Tim Clark about the trend.

Listen to this week's edition of WBFO's Press Pass