Our region continue's to flourish as fertile ground for filmmakers - from small, independent artists to big Hollywood producers. As Western New York heads towards autumn, the film scene is once again heating up with some major projects about to get underway, with producers also putting out a call for local extras. Buffalo Niagara Film commissioner Tim Clark sits down with WBFO’s Pat Feldballe for the latest.

