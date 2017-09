With over 7 million views of its website in 2016, it's clear that Buffalo Rising has connected with the community. Newell Nussbaumer and Jessica Marinelli believe their editorial focus on publishing solution-based stories is key to that success. On WBFO's Press Pass, they highlight two recent examples: bringing an architectural gem to the city and re-connecting a divided Delaware Park.

Newell Nussbaumer and Jessica Marinelli of Buffalo Rising discuss local issues during WBFO's Press Pass.