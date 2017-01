Through her reporting for Investigative Post, Daniela Porat has brought into question the training provided to members of the Buffalo Police Department, which in some cases is well below professional standards. During WBFO's Press Pass, Porat reflects on the recent incident in which a Buffalo Police SUV ran down a man wielding a knife at officers and how better deescalation training could have produced a different outcome.

