As is the case in most police departments, Buffalo's Internal Affairs unit reviews complaints against its officers. Beyond that, however, the type of independent oversight found in many communities is lacking in Buffalo. As Daniela Porat of Investigative Post outlines on WBFO's Press Pass, a citizens review commission has been rendered ineffective and city lawmakers appear to have little political appetite for the issue.

