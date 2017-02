The presence of radioactive waste in Niagara County may be more widespread than originally thought. That's the concern uncovered by Dan Telvock of Investigative Post. On WBFO's Press Pass, Telvock shares findings that highlight the troubling reality that property owners may be unaware of the presence of the radioactive waste.

