Primary Day 2017 in Buffalo

Primary Day has been bringing out voters. Most eyes may be on Buffalo's Democratic mayoral race, but there is also an Erie County Legislature race, a number of judge seats on the ballot, as well as some Supervisor and Council seats.

WBFO News spoke with some voters Tuesday morning.

Devon Little moved to Buffalo from New York City about a year ago. She feels it's her duty to cast a vote in the local election.

"I think the police is a huge issue. I would like to see better training with the police. I'm not sure if the current candidates are going to do that, but I hope that over the next four years they work on that issue because it's a huge problem."

WBFO's Jonny Moran found Stephanie Martinez early this morning casting her vote at Hispanics United in the Fillmore district.

"I have two people in mind already. As far as the community, we do need more low income housing, and for the streets to be a little more cleaned up."

Other voters said they are concerned about education, neighborhood development, and police training in the city.

WBFO News will provide Primary Night coverage at 9 p.m. when the polls close. You can also hear in-depth result and analysis on Wednesday's Morning Edition, from 5 to 10 a.m. on WBFO.