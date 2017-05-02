Property insurers report the worst first-quarter profits in more than 20 years

When you buy insurance for your car or your house, you and your insurance company hope you’ll never have to use it. Well, not so much in 2017. Property insurers are reporting the worst first-quarter profits in more than 20 years. You can blame hailstorms, ice storms, tornadoes—the kind of severe weather that contributes to the fact that billion-dollar disasters are becoming more common. In an average year, over the last few decades, insurance companies would’ve shelled out roughly $4.5 billion for weather damage by now. But this year, so far, the damage is more like $6 billion.

