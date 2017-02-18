Public input to be welcomed for Goat Island development

Niagara Falls mayor Paul Dyster has released a statement regarding the visitors lodge that has been proposed for Goat Island.

The lodge is a component of Governor Cuomo's plan to expand the recreational opportunities at Niagara Falls State Park. Dyster has received stiff opposition to the idea of building the lodge on the island. He states that the governor is willing to be flexible with the plan and that public input will help identify the best location for the building.

Dyster stated, "Goat Island is only one of several locations that could be considered as an option for a lodge. I am confident that we can find a location that residents and visitors alike will find more suitable."

He credits Cuomo for doing more for Niagara Falls than any other recent governor.