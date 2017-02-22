Public meetings in Buffalo, other cities target Great Lakes

Residents in the Great Lakes region will get a chance to voice their concerns about the waters' health in a series of March meetings. The International Joint Commission, which helps regulate use of the Great Lakes, has announced dates and other details of meetings scheduled in Buffalo and five other cities.

Angelica A. Morrison reports

"We’re going to be listening to local concerns that are particular to that area," said Lana Pollack, chairperson for the IJC’s U.S. section. "But it will also be interesting to see how much these different areas have in common."

The IJC is advises both the US and Canada on issues concerning the Great Lakes.

In January, the organization released a draft assessment that outlined several broad concerns about the health of the Great Lakes.

In addition to addressing some of the key findings on that report, residents can let the organization know what issues are important to them, Pollack said.

The public meetings in various cities along the Great Lakes basin will tackle topics specific to each city and its surrounding region.

Buffalo's meeting, on March 28 at WNED/WBFO, will include two parts. An afternoon session will feature local experts in a roundtable discussion of a specific topic. In the evening, residents can participate in breakout sessions to discuss and make recommendations on a variety of issues.

Schedule of meetings:

Ontario and Michigan public meeting

March 2

6 p.m.

Delta Hotels by Marriott, 208 St. Mary’s River Drive, Sault Ste . Marie, Ontario

Detroit, Mich., and Windsor, Ont., roundtable and public meeting

March 21

Roundtable discussion from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. public meeting at 6 p.m.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater, Detroit

Sarnia, Ont., and Port Huron, Mich., Public Roundtable

March 22

1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Lochiel Kiwanis Community Centre, 180 North College Avenue, Sarnia , Ont.

Toledo, Ohio, public meeting, University of Toledo

March 23

6 p.m.

Lake Erie Center, 6200 Bay Shore Road, Oregon, Ohio

Buffalo, New York roundtable and public meeting

March 28

Roundtable discussion from 1:30 p.m.– 4:30 p.m. , public meeting at 6:00 p.m.

WNED-WBFO Studio, 140 Lower Terrace, Buffalo, N.Y.

St. Catharines , Ontario, and Niagara Falls public roundtable