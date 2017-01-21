Quinn critical of exclusion from secret school board meeting

Buffalo School Board member Larry Quinn says he will file a complaint against Board President Barbara Seals Nevergold for her failure to notify him of a secret meeting last Tuesday.

The private session was held with counsel about a petition to remove Carl Paladino from the board. He's under fire for what his critics say were racist comments about former President Obama and his wife.

The State Commission on Open Government ruled the private meeting was lawful.

Whether that's true or not, Quinn says he was entitled to attend the session and ask questions just like any other board member.

Quinn is a Paladino ally but did criticize him for his remarks about the Obamas.